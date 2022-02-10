Who gave Majority Leader the E-Levy cake?

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

On February 9, 2022 Photos and videos from the celebration of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu’s birthday with an E-Levy cake went viral.



The video captured an all-green, six-part cake that spelt out the words, E-LEVY very boldly.



Big names such the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife, Samira Bawumia, the NPP Chairman for the Ashanti region, Chairman Wontumi, among other party bigwigs were in attendance and it sure seemed like a flamboyant climax of the celebration of the man who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.



This brought up many questions on social media especially about how inappropriate the development was considering how massively the E-Levy bill has been opposed and the fact that it is still under consideration in parliament.



Ghanaians react:



This development did not go well with Ghanaians as some have described it as insensitive amidst the unpopular E-Levy.



Reacting to the viral video, Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, raised questions about an E-Levy cake.



In a Facebook post, he wrote, “So whose idea was this E-LEVY cake thing? And why did we have to share the pictures too? What is the Political advantage from it?”



Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, however criticized the Majority Leader for celebrating his birthday with a customized E-Levy cake.



According to him, such a display by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu amounts to a gross level of “insensitivity and poor judgment” on the back of opposition of the controversial levy.



NPP Members say the cake was from Minority members:



But Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, alleged that the Minority presented the cake to the Majority Leader as a gift at his birthday party.



In a Facebook post, he said, so the intention was surprising your own colleagues at the tail end of the party with such a cake in your party color was to set him up and government against the Ghanaian party”



“Just because they are embarking on their ‘Yentua’ demonstration tomorrow so they decided to put this picture out to anger the people when they themselves led by the caucus brought this surprise cake. Hmmmm,” he added.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu speaks to the issue:



But which better way to put the issue to rest but hearing from the horse’ own mouth? So it was, the Majority Leader was asked about the event in an interview on Okay FM.



His response wasn’t quite clear but one thing was evident, it was NOT his original birthday cake.

According to him, he had already cut his birthday cake with his wife joined by the Vice president and wife, just at the end of the party, he was informed that someone had presented a third cake to him, so he decided to cut it.



“I’ll not disclose the identity of the person who brought the cake because he’s a businessman and this can affect his business. He is not known in NPP status and its unnecessary to disclose his identity.”

“The dark green colour of the cake is not even my favourite colour,” he noted, while indicating that everyone who gathered around the cake laughed about the development.



Sam George dares Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu:

It appears Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram remains unsatisfied and wants more answers. He insists that the Majority Leader must come clean with who he says presented the cake and mention a specific or specific names or remain a liar in the eyes of all Ghanaians.



“Honorable Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, I dare you to name the NDC MP who sent you the cake, if you can’t name it in the next 24-hours, the whole country will know you are a liar,” Sam George said in an interview on JoyNews.



The question still remains, who brought the Majority Leader the E-Levy cake that has stirred controversy in recent times?