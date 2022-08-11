‘Who doesn’t want to be president?’ – Afriyie Akoto on NPP flagbearership race

Politics of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said that he aims to one day hold the highest office in Ghana, the presidency.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto suggested that even though he intends to be president of Ghana one day he is currently focused on his role as the minister for agriculture.



Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the minister added that he is not responsible for billboards of him around the country suggesting that he wants to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary.



When initially asked about the billboards of him signaling his bid to be president, the minister said, “who said I’m going to be president? If you’ve seen my billboards around, doesn’t mean I want to be president”.



Not satisfied with the minister's initial response, the journalist asked him once again about his presidential ambition.



The minister then retorted, “who doesn’t want to be president, don’t you want to be president?”



“Of course (I want to be president), who doesn’t want to go to the highest level in their lives? I’m a politician and I have been a Member of Parliament, so why not? If the people who decide, decide that I should be the one. I will be too honoured,” he added.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to sack his ministers who have showed interest in contesting the NPP’s presidential primaries.



The Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA), a grassroots wing of the NPP, has argued that such persons should be sacked because they have neglected their duties and are actively exploring their presidential ambition which is affecting the ability of the government to respond to the needs of Ghanaians.



