'Who does he think he is?' - Former NPP MP slams John Boadu

Politics of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Nsuta Kwamang Beposo, Kwame Asafo Adjei, has questioned his party’s General Secretary caution to the Alan Kyeremanten camp ahead of the party’s flagbearership race.



According to him, John Boadu’s caution is absolutely “baseless” – he also described it as an “empty threat” which shouldn’t be taken seriously.



The NPP through its Chief Scribe has sent a note of caution to Alan Kyerematen to rein in some of his supporters who have gone haywire ahead of the party’s internal contest.



Mr John Boadu explained that the conduct of some supporters of the Trade and Industry Minister can be described as ‘diabolic’ and meant to destruct the party’s mission to ‘break the 8’ and retain power in the 2024 polls.



His caution comes on the heels of concerns by a section of the NPP supporters and sympathisers over what they described as the witch-hunting of those perceived to be in the camp of Alan Kyerematen.



But in a statement issued on Monday, dismissing the allegations, Mr. Boadu called on “Alan Kyerematen to dissociate himself from such diabolic agenda against the NPP.”



“The General Secretary also categorically denies the group’s allegation of discriminatory application of the code against the supporters of Alan Kyerematen as a presidential hopeful. In any case, until the party opens nomination for presidential primaries, there cannot be any aspiring presidential candidate duly recognized by the party.



"It is also to be noted that when party members are suspended on allegations of misconduct, as in the case of what happened in the Northern Region, the party’s constitution provides the aggrieved members a remedy in Article 4.”



He warned of sanctions against supporters of aspirants whose actions and utterances will bring the name of the party into disrepute, thereby jeopardising its chances in the 2024 polls.



Commenting on the issue in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’, Kwame Asafo Adjei questioned the temerity of the party's General Secretary to issue threats, and counselled him to also channel the warnings to the Vice President’s camp for flouting the party's rules by massively campaigning ahead of the internal election.



“Who [John Boadu] does he think he is? Because he is the General Secretary of the party so he thinks he is above everyone? Why can’t he direct that baseless threat to the Vice President office because he is also vying for the same position,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang.



Adding that, “tell John Boadu to bring himself to order. He is also campaigning to maintain his position as General Secretary. No one will watch him misbehave in the party.”