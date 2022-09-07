Who authorized the deportation of Aisha Huang? - Adu-Gyamfi

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Political analyst Kweku Adu-Gyamfi has raised questions about the procedure followed by the government for the deportation of illegal mining ('galamsey') queen Aisha Huang in 2018.



According to him, the normal procedure for deporting criminals from other nations is that they are found guilty of the crimes they are being accused of before they are taken back to their countries.



Adu-Gyamfi, speaking in an XYZ interview monitored by GhanaWeb, berated the government for extraditing Aisha Huang even though she was not found guilty of any crime in Ghana.



"What should have happened was that the courts in Ghana should have Aisha Huang found guilty, but the government will negotiate with the Chinese government so that she will serve her sentence there.



"Who authorized the deportation of Aisha Huang while her case was still in court? If someone is being prosecuted for a crime, is it right to deport her? Where in this world do we do that kind of thing?



"*How is in charge* of our airports? We have National Security at our airport. So, who authorized the deportation of Aisha Huang out of the country?" he said in Twi.



He added that the 'galamsey queen' dared to return to the country because she realized the leaders in the country lacked the political will to fight the menace.



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9, presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, who was deported from Ghana in 2018, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



The court could not record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer. The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



How she re-entered the country without detection till her recent arrest has been the major question on the minds of many Ghanaians.



Watch the interview in the video below:





Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/SEA