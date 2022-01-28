Who audits the Auditor General? Parliamentary team to decide

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Parliament has constituted a four-member committee to recommend an auditor for appointment by Parliament to audit the accounts of the Auditor General.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who moved the motion, said it is in line with Article 187 (15) which states that the accounts of the office of the Auditor General shall be audited and reported upon by an auditor appointed by Parliament.



The Committee is under the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutsey Avedzi.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu who earlier raised the concerns over Parliament’s failure for years now to appoint Auditors to audit the Auditor General, seconded the motion.