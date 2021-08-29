Who are you to respond to John Mahama? - Baba Jamal questions John Boadu

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Deputy Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Baba Jamal, has questioned the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party's audacity to respond to corruption allegations levelled against President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo- Addo.



According to him, the response should not have emanated from John Boadu since it was not the party (NDC) that made the comment.



"Extremely Rich" Coming From Gov't Official 1



The NPP General Secretary had fired salvos at Mr. Mahama, accusing him of lacking the moral justification to talk about corruption, let alone accuse the ruling party of same when his administration was plagued with unbridled corruption.



“Former President Mahama asserts without proof that the NPP has stolen Ghana’s money and that, he can ensure accountability through elections. Extremely rich, coming from a party credited by the Supreme Court of Ghana, with the ability to ‘create, loot and share’ public funds with impunity.....Is Mahama, of Government Official One infamy and the Ford vehicle from Kanazoe Contractors, talking about corruption?” Mr Boadu quizzed.



Only A New Gov't Can Make Corrupt NPP Accountable



He was reacting to earlier remarks by Mr Mahama during the first leg of his regional thank you tour that the NPP wants to break the 8 in order to protect itself from corruption.



“You have been in government for 8 years so a new government must come and hold you to account. Why did you do that? Why did you do this? People are happy to run away with the loot that they have made,” Mr Mahama told Radio Tamale in an interview as part of his thank you tour.



Mahama Struggling To Recover From Election Defeat



But at a press conference held Thursday, August 26th, believed the former president is struggling to recover from the 2020 election defeat.



“Apparently, he was deceiving everybody. He hasn’t still accepted his fate. He is still in a campaign mood, stopping at nothing at firing salvos and peddling lies at the current President and the NPP government.....



“Once again we insist that it is clear defeated candidate Mahama is yet to recover from the 2020 election loss. Afte deceiving a few of his supporters to attempt mayhem on the roads, he has the audacity to talk about averting civil war?“ he said.



Are You Mahama’s Co-equal?



However, it appears the one-time NDC MP for Akwatia has been left bemused that John Boadu is the one reacting to the opposition party’s leader's remarks.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Baba Jamal 4was of the view that it is not just anybody who should respond to comments by the former flagbearer of the party.



He explains that it is only proper for some one of the same caliber of the former president to respond to the corruption charges and other allegations levelled against the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.



" . . I don't think John Boadu is in any capacity to respond to the former President if he makes comment referring to a particular person who he feels is his co-equal," he said.



