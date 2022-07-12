Who are the 'mysterious 21 top EC staff' without personal records? – Ablakwa quizzes

Politics of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is questioning the identity of some 21 top management of the Electoral Commission (EC) who despite their employment have no personal records and police background check reports on their files at the EC.



The question comes on the back of the Auditor-General’s discovery that 21 top management staff including directors do not have personal records, police background check reports and declaration of assets and liabilities on their files at Ghana’s election management body.



“Who are these mysterious 21 top management staff and why were they allowed to violate Article 9 (1) of the Commission’s Bargaining Agreement (CBA) of 2018 which states: ‘Every employee will be required to give particulars about himself/herself on the Standard Form (called PERSONAL RECORDS), which shall be inserted on his/her personal file?’” Mr Ablakwa quizzed.



In a Facebook post, Mr Ablakwa wondered how the Electoral Commission expect Ghanaians to have full confidence and trust the results they announce during elections when as many as 21 top management staff and directors have avoided a police background check?



The lawmaker also described as “scandalous that despite receiving billions of taxpayer and donor funds over the years, the Commission doesn’t have an Asset Register to capture and record its extensive assets across the country such as landed properties, office premises, guest houses, residential accommodations, motor vehicles, office equipment, computers and accessories, furniture and fittings, etc.”



“You can’t keep proper records of what we buy for you but somehow you expect us to trust you to preserve the sanctity of our votes, both of which remain under your supervision,” he added.



He reminded Ghanaians that the trust and public confidence in our institutions and public officials are earned, and when they are eroded or absent, the consequences for the country’s democratic stability are dire.