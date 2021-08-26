Where was David Adjaye when we were designing Infectious Centre for free? – Ghanaian architect slams govt

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Ghanaian architect Tony Asare has questioned the government’s penchant for handing key infrastructure designs to Sir David Adjaye of Adjaye Associates.



Tony Asare in an post on his social media handle addressed some issues in the Ghanaian architectural space, highlighting what he said were major challenges facing the industry.



Asare identified the monopoly of government design contracts as one of the factors crippling the growth of the industry.



He observed that instead of government opening up bids for architects to apply, it had opted to hand the contracts to some few people and in this case to only David Adjaye.



Asare is however unhappy that David Adjaye. the globally acclaimed architect, who gets all the juicy government contracts did not step up to be counted when the nation was hit wby the Coronavirus pandemic.



He said that when Ghanaian architects joined forces to design the National Infectious Disease Centre for free, David Adjaye was nowhere to be found.



Tony Asare who is a member of the Ghana Institute of Architects believes it would have been kind on the part of Adjaye to show that he is not only interested in bagging government contracts but also willing to make some sacrifices when necessary.



“In the heat of the covid infections hospitals were getting filled up, help was needed and Ghanaian Architects, Engineers and Quantity Surveyors stood up and were counted. Together Built Environment Professionals led the way to design and build the National Infectious Disease Center.



"The private sector showed up and financed it to completion in record time. The project was hailed and rivaled. Soon after this, the Indian Institute of Architects had reason to speak to the architects of the project.



“One value Ghanaians cherish is benevolence and the Built Environment Professional lived up to this. We would have been elated to have Adjaye join the team, shed a few of his “Big Fish” high valued service to serve the Ghanaian Tax Payer. In the true Ghanaian spirit, we opened our palms and gave to mother Ghana. Yes, we did…for free,” he said.



Tony Asare’s write up comes in the wake of revelations that David Adjaye was handed the contract for the design of healthcare facilities under the Agenda 111 project.



