Where was Danquah-Busia-Dombo when I was charged with treason? – Kennedy Agyapong asks

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party and its members to drop the discussion on Danquah, Busia and Dombo traditions and focus on how the party will go forward.



According to him, many people have contributed to the party and have played a key role, yet they do not belong to any of these groups.



He questioned where the Danquah-Busia-Dombo group was when he was once charged with treason, adding that such a statement dampens his spirit. He believes the party leadership needs to put such comments aside and plan the best way to move the party forward.



"We have a lot of young men in this party who do not even know the history; they don't even know if they affiliate with Danquah-Busia-Dombo. Those of us who do not affiliate with the group, what are we supposed to do? We have contributed immensely to this party; it is not a fair statement at all to anyone. It discourages us from sacrificing our money and our lives. I have been charged with treason where was Dombo? They should stop this kind of thing and move the party forward," he said.





"Some of their statements dampen our spirits; they are making it seem the NPP is a family party. If it is, then they should tell us so we can advise ourselves, and they should remember the members who played key roles in the party to build the party," he added.



Kennedy Agyapong made this comment after a party father in Assin Central donated his land to the party to build a constituency Party office.



NYA/WA