Where's your 'agenda 111'? - Opanyin Agyekum asks Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Akufo-Addo government has promised Ghanaians that it will construct 111 hospitals across the country to streamline the health sector.



The construction of the Regional and district hospitals which is dubbed 'Agenda 111' is expected to be done in 18 months.



President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 17th August 2021 cut sod for the Agenda 111 hospital project.



The hospitals which will cost $16.88 million each was announced by the President in April 2020.



However, since the sod cutting, the agenda 111 hospital project hasn't received much concentration as to know whether or not the hospitals are indeed under construction or nothing is being done yet and whether or not it's feasible to complete them in the 18 months period.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, the Dean of the School of Performing Arts and Linguistics Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum slammed the government for being known for starting things and leaving them halfway.



Recounting policies like the government's ''Planting for Food and Jobs'' and the ''Agenda 111'' among others which, to him, haven't seen full completion or utilization, Prof. Kofi Agyekum advised the government to focus on one specific thing and get it done well.



He, therefore, sought an update on agenda 111 asking, "isn't it recently that we were told about agenda 111? . . . Now, should we ask where has it got to, I don't know what they will say?''







