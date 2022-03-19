Where's the money you claimed Ghana has? - Rashid Pelpuo taunts Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo has questioned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on where the money he claims Ghana has is.



The Vice President, then Running Mate is on record to have said that Ghana is rich. He said he knows this because he worked at the Bank of Ghana.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the previous government was engaged in borrowing because they were incompetent.



Reacting to this claim by the then Running Mate, Member of Parliament for Wa Central Rashid Hassan Pelpuo asked where the money the Vice President was talking about is.



Rashid Pelpuo in a tweet said “Some unforgivable rhetoric hurting the nation today. Which govt has borrowed more than any other in Ghana’s history? Is the Bank of Ghana not available now? Why these serious economic crises? Check the height our currency is falling from. How about fuel prices??”



Ghanaians are currently going through an economic crisis with the prices of goods and services skyrocketing.



The cedi is unstable whiles fuel prices keep shooting up by the day and this has affected the cost of living in the country.



