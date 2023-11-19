Where is your son who can fix the economy? – Bawa Mogtari tackles Ursula over taxes comments

General News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has raised questions about the whereabouts of the supposed 18-year-old son of Communication Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who was previously touted as having the expertise to fix Ghana's economy.



In a tweet, Bawa expressed astonishment over recent comments attributed to Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, suggesting that citizens should not demand better roads unless they pay commensurate taxes.



"Hold on a moment! Did Hon Ursula Owusu really say that we should not demand better roads as citizens because we don’t pay commensurate taxes? For your information, we need better road infrastructure, even if we don't eat roads," Bawa remarked.



Joyce Bawa then turned the spotlight on Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's 18-year-old son, who was once hailed as having the capability to address economic challenges in 2016.



"What happened to the 18-year-old son, who was going to fix our economy? Let's hope he can now bring his expertise, as you touted as his proud mother, to help the underperforming Finance and Roads Ministers. Ursula, please come again," Bawa added.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, in an interaction with Oyerapa TV, she explained that good roads, potable drinking water, good networks and all the good things one can think of enjoying in the country do not come by just requesting for them.



She further stressed that the government can only provide the basic necessities for the nation when the citizens contribute their quota by paying taxes.



“We are all crying about the hardships in the country. As it stands now, we are unable to finance our debts. So, we need to pay for our development. You can’t cry for a road, electricity, water and good network; where do we go for the money from? If you don’t get the money through taxes, where will you get it from?



“The only way to finance your development anywhere in the world is through either taxation, through dividends citizens pay to the government or through loans. That’s my little knowledge about that. So, if you don’t want to pay taxes, you don’t want the government to also borrow, where will the government get money to finance development,” she said.



