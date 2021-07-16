Where is your allowance? - Allotey Jacobs to Lordina Mahama

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has subtly called on Mrs. Lordina Mahama, wife of former President John Dramani Mahama to return her allowances just as First and Second Ladies, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia have done.



Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has issued a Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) cheque for GH¢899,097.84 as her refund of all allowances received since 2017.



Mrs. Samira Bawumia has also indicated she will refund an amount of ¢887,482 as allowances received from 2017 till 2021.



The First and Second Ladies made this decision after a public backlash.



As the two prominent women have returned their money, pressure mounts on Mr Mahama's wife to follow suit but she has since not replied her critics.



Discussing the matter on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Allotey Jacobs praised the two women saying their behaviour has attracted lots of respect from Ghanaians.



When asked if he wants Mrs. Mahama to follow their footsteps, Allotey answered; ''If they have refunded theirs, where is yours?'' - to wit, if they have refunded their money, then Mrs. Mahama should perhaps do same.







