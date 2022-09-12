Where is the public purse you promised to protect? – Mahama asks Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama is seeking the whereabout of the public purse President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government promised to protect during his inaugural address.



According to him, the public purse cannot be located because the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration has failed to win the fight against corruption.



He said the revelations from the 2021 Auditor-General's report are only a microcosm of the seeming institutionalization of corruption under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration.



Speaking at the grand durbar to mark the climax of the Asogli Yam Festival in Ho, the former President called for a concerted effort in dealing with the canker.



“The NPP government has completely lost control of the fight against corruption. President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address promised to protect the purse. Today, that public purse cannot be found. Revelations in the Auditor General report for 2021 are only a microcosm of the seeming institutionalization of corruption under this administration.



“I am using this festival to draw attention to this important national issue that requires the support of all citizens. Economic difficulties in the country are unbearable. Cost of living has increased significantly because of rising inflation. Prices are changing in the market every day, and this makes it difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian to survive,” John Dramani Mahama said.



The most recent Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International showed that Ghana has failed to make significant progress in its fight against corruption.



The report stated that between 2020 and 2021, Ghana maintained its score of 43, which is still below the average, with countries scoring higher viewed as less corrupt and those with the least scores being more corrupt.



This year's yam festival of the Chiefs and people of Asogli State was under the distinguished patronage of Togbe Afede XIV.



The festival started on August 6, 2022, and ended on Sunday, September 11.



The one-month festival seeks to highlight unity, reconciliation, stocktaking and development and is also a platform for the annual reunion with the ancestors and the re-affirmation of allegiance by all chiefs and their subjects in the Asogli State to the Agbogbome Stool.



The Yam festival was under the theme “Let’s Eschew Greed, Unite for Peace, Development and Prosperity”.