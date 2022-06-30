Where is the money Mahama was sitting on? – Bernard Mornah asks President Nana Addo

Politics of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

A leading member of the Arise Ghana pressure group, Bernard Mornah has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo describing him as a universal liar.



According to him, prior to the 2016 general elections then candidate Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that the country was very rich but due to poor management of the economy by the erstwhile Mahama government it has brought hardship on the ordinary Ghanaians.



Speaking in an interview on the Happy Morning Show (HMS) with Samuel Eshun he said “the president is a universal liar, isn’t he the same person that said that we’re sitting on money but cannot be seen due to poor management now the president should lift his ass and let the money circulate in the system, you are now telling us that we have to do taxation.”



His assertion comes on the back of Arise Ghana's demonstration on Tuesday at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle which ended with a clash between protesters and police personnel.



Mornah advised Ghanaians to develop the guts to question the administration without fear.



Clashes erupted during the Krom Ay3 Hye demonstration in Accra as protestors pelted stones at Police prompting the firing of tear gas.



He recounted what had allegedly ensued at the demonstration.



According to him, the police had instigated the riot that had marred what was to be a peaceful demonstration, and the actions of the protesters were only reactionary.



This is in sharp contrast to an earlier press release by the police stating that their actions were in reaction to protesters pelting stones at them.



Mr. Mornah further stated that the actions of the police had placed the well-being of some leading members of the National Democratic Congress in harm’s way.



He described the actions of the police as a demonstration of "President Akufo-Addo’s infestation of the service with his violence."



