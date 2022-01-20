Where is the link between Black Stars failure at AFCON and corruption?

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022
Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas turned Ghana’s sports sector upside down with his Number 12 expose which gripped the country and Africa as a whole in 2018. The expose exposed some sports personalities in Ghana and beyond who were thriving in the web of corruption.
Paramount amongst them was the then Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kwesi Nyantakyi who was cited to have hinted that he had considerable power to influence many sectors of the Ghanaian economy. He went further to suggest that he could facilitate business deals and involve the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, whenever he needed to.
The sensitive and humiliating details of the expose got lots of Ghanaians talking as some were in support of how the expose was handled while others felt it could have been handled better. Tables seem to have turned as fingers are being pointed at investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for partly contributing to the defeat of the Black Stars in the ongoing AFCON 2021.
According to some, Ghana would not have been knocked out of the AFCON games if the expose had not resulted in Nyantakyi’s sack. Others alleged that he would have used the influence he claimed to have had to ensure victory for the Black Stars.
See tweets below
Anas did an expose on our football association and published it on a foreign platform.????????????— SarkCess Egwe ???????????????? (@khelvyn_boy) January 18, 2022
Ghanaians never taught it was going to cause a major harm to our football, is good you see it now.
All this adey blame Anas. Like if he no expose Kwesi nyantakyi like quarter finals be guaranteed for us at least ????????????♂️#Afcon— Depressed Barca Fan (@anxietion) January 18, 2022
This man had big dreams for Ghana football!— homieboy17 (@Drew_When) January 18, 2022
Anas ruined it all!!???? pic.twitter.com/AUo0YOM3La
So Ghanaian officials no fit meet these Comorian ???????? officials then sacrifice that $500k for them to be able to qualify??? Ah we miss Kwasi Nyantakyi ????— M O N A R C H???????????????? (@MonarchShakes) January 18, 2022
Anas fuck Ghana ???????? up someway???? we miss you the nations best deal beaker pic.twitter.com/99EBFhese1