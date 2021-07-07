Where is the culture of silence if NDC demonstrated freely? - Buaben Asamoa asks

Politics of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa says the demonstration embarked on by the youth wing of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) defeats the assertion of the culture of silence in the country.



Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress have slammed President Akufo-Addo, describing him as a “dictator” as they hit the streets of Accra to protest.



Supporters of the NDC also decried what they say is the growing injustice in the country under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



The party said the “march will also signal the beginning of public sensitization activities to compel the government to rid the security agencies of NPP hoodlums and misfits who have been recruited and are being used to terrorize innocent and peace-loving Ghanaians. The march will also be in solidarity with the silent majority of security personnel who are concerned about the undue politicization of recruitment and appointments to the detriment of professionalism and discipline”.



But according to the former Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, the touted culture of silence proclaimed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is deflated based on the fact that they are on the street demonstrating against the same Akufo-Addo government they claim has brought back the culture of silence.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Yaw Buaben Asamoa posited that the demonstration by the youth wing of the opposition NDC casts a slur on the party as the demonstration has rather proven that Ghana has advanced in terms of democracy and freedom of expression.



“We thank God that the NDC has the opportunity to embark on a demonstration without any hindrance, and this shows that when it comes to democracy and the freedom of expression, Ghana has advanced; nobody is stopping the NDC from hitting the street to press home their demands,” he noted.



“The NDC claim that Ghana has reverted to the days of culture of silence in the country but here they are on the street embarking on a demonstration without any harassment. Where is the culture of silence they talked about? The National Youth Organizer for the NDC has spoken a lot; both lies and truth and if there is any culture of silence, I don’t think that he could have spoken about things that have the tendency to plunge the country into chaos," he indicated.



