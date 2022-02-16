Where is the agreement deal with Bharti Airtel? - Sam George quizzes Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Communications Committee of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has questioned the whereabouts of the document on the agreement that was signed between the government of Ghana and Bharti Airtel for the merger of Airtel and Tigo.



He explained that over a year after the agreement was signed, all attempts to see a copy of the document has hit a snag.



In November 2021, the government of Ghana completed the takeover of the ownership of AirtelTigo, from its operator, Bharti Airtel.



But Sam George says it is becoming problematic that until now, that document has not reached parliament but several works have already been initiated with regards to the agreement.



“I have no suspicions; I only speak to facts and the facts are simple. Bharti Airtel entered into an agreement, there was a signing ceremony where the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation represented the government of Ghana. That document that was signed, I have been asking for… as a Deputy Ranking Member on the Committee – the Committee has been asking for a copy of that document for over a year, we haven’t seen it.



“But on the basis of that document Bharti-Airtel has gone to India to tell their shareholders that they have sold the company. On the basis of that document, Bharti Airtel has withdrawn the CEO that they appointed. On the basis of that document, the government of Ghana has appointed a new CEO for the company. Your guess is as good as mine; what is in that document?” he quizzed.



