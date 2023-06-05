‘Where is the Damongo Water Project?’- NDC Deputy Secretary asks NPP

Politics of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Deputy Savannah Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Sadari Safo, has described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah Region as deceitful and nauseating when it comes to fulfilling promises of developments in the region.



In a press statement dated June 4, 2023 and signed by Emmanuel Sadari Safo, read that exactly two (2) weeks ago, on May 18, 2023, during the visit of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) to the Savannah Region, the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Jibril responding to a query from the King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom made a surprising announcement to the Yagbonwura and the people of Damongo that the previously planned integrated Damongo water project had been replaced with a small town water project.



According to Emmanuel Sadari Safo, on May 17, 2023, the Regional Minister, Saeed Jibril Muhazu, announced to the Yagbonwura that a GHc19 Million small-scale water system would be initiated within two weeks to supply clean drinking water to the residents of Damongo and its surrounding areas.



But, the NDC noted that this announcement differs significantly from the government's earlier commitment to begin construction on the Integrated Damongo Water Project, adding, "whiles the unexpected alteration of plans concerning the Damongo Water project caught the community by surprise, the NDC in the Savannah Region anticipated that the Savannah Regional Minister is engaging in another deceptive campaign".



Sadari further said despite the Regional Minister's announcement two weeks ago, there had been no visible progress towards the implementation of the small water project. Therefore, the people of Damongo should condemn the lack of transparency and potential deception by the NPP government and its officials, demanding accountability for the promised Integrated Damongo Water Project.



He highlighted the significance of the June 4 Revolution anniversary, saying, "the NDC in the Savannah Region wishes to remind the NPP of its unwavering commitment to safeguard the interests of the region. We will continue to fight for the fair allocation of national development projects, assuming that such projects exist at all".



He said the NDC remains dedicated to the advancement and prosperity of the Savannah Region.



According to the Savannah Region Deputy NDC Secretary, "Our advocacy and revolutionary efforts may still have a long journey ahead, but we assure the NPP that they are here to stay. The NPP must be held accountable for their unfulfilled promises regarding developmental projects in the Savannah Region".



The Integrated Damongo Water Project is a Water Supply Project with a budget of USD 49 million. It is being funded by the UK Export Finance and Bank, and its primary goal is to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Damongo Township and the nearby communities.



The project aims to establish a reliable and efficient water supply system that adequately meets the water requirements of Damongo Township and its surrounding areas. Communities that were earmarked to benefit from the Project included Yipala, Banyasi, Ntereso, Fulfoso, Sumpini, Busunu, Kebiesu, Tailorpe, Alhassan Kura, Jonokponto, Achubunyo, Soalepe, Canteen, Frafra Settlement No.3, Broto and Nabori.