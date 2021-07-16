Where is anti-corruption 'demigod' Anas Aremeyaw Anas - Ken's boy asks

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has faded into irrelevance in Ghana's media landscape.



This is according to Kweku Annan, a host on Accra-based Net2 TV. He adds that Anas's obscurity is borne out of the mischevious actions he has undertaken under the guise of investigative journalism.



Annan posits further that Anas and his boss, Kweku Baako Jnr, were a myth that had been demystified.



GhanaWeb monitored comments he made on July 14 edition of 'The Seat Show' which he hosts describing Anas as "a Frankestein monster," and "anti-corruption demigod."



"Professor Mills, Mahama packed state funds and gave it to him, how did it finished? For all his anti-corruption, I told Kwaku Baako and Anas that they were a myth. I told them the myth surrounding them will be demystified, it will be broken because it is a myth.



"Whatever smokescreen he created and sold to Ghanaians is finished. Today where is he, he is irrelevant on the Ghanaian media block," Annan stated.



According to him NET2's many video revelations on Anas had proven the fraud that the faceless journalist claims to be but that they will continue to stand on the side of the truth.



"We are not against anyone but the truth will override everything, the allegations were presented here about their negative modus operandi." He added: "Today look at what Anas is doing at Tse Addo swindling people and stealing lands."



He called out the journalists association and media commission as well as the police Criminal Investigations Department for failing to condemn abd investigate same claims that have been made against Anas.



"With all of that the Ghana Journalists Association, National Media Commission have not investigated him including the Criminal Investigations Department," he charged.



Annan's boss, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong is scheduled to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for making inciteful comments against a journalist.



He was referred to the Committee by Speaker of Parliament after NDC MP for Tamale Central Alhassan Suhuyini raised the issue before the house citing the case of Ahmed Suale who was killed months after Agyapong splashed his photos on Live TV and called for people to beat him.



In response to the summons, Kennedy Agyapong told a local radio station that he was unfazed and will continue to speak the truth and fight for what is right.



“You cannot use the media and police to gag me. You make a statement that I should be referred to the Privileges Committee, I want to insult him. He is a foolish MP. Suhiyini is so stupid. He hasn’t achieved anything in life so he wants Ghana to burn down.



"I’m so disappointed in him. He uses everything for politics. They have taken me to the Privileges Committee, they think MP is the only thing I rely on. If they remove from Parliament, I will continue to say the truth. No one can stop me,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong insists he is acting in the interest of the country and will not allow the media house which Erastus Asare Donkor works with to plunge the country into chaos.



He has vowed to release some groundbreaking allegations against the media house daring them not to push him to a level else he will drop more secrets.



“I will continue to speak the truth and not let anyone silence me. The truth is that Joy FM have been disgraced. They should write apology letters to the families that lost their relatives in the Ejura incident. They should also write to those injured as well.



"I still repeat that they are corrupt. I dare Kwesi Twum (owner of the Multimedia Group of Companies) and he claims he didn’t say it, he should be ashamed of himself. He said it in my office that the staff of Joy FM are threatening to sabotage the government because we don’t take care of them. If they push I will expose all the things about Joy FM. I’m going all out.”



