General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Where are weddings, funerals held? – Franklin Cudjoe questions Akufo-Addo ban

Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI boss

President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has questioned the rationale behind President Akufo-Addo’s decision to keep churches and Mosques opened but banned funerals and weddings.



Taking to his Facebook page immediately after the president’s 23rd address, Mr Cudjoe wrote:



“Funerals and Weddings banned. But churches and mosques continue to operate. But where are funerals and weddings first held?” he asked



The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday said that the government has banned weddings, concerts, funerals, and other social gatherings.



According to the President, private burials with 25 people can take place with all the various restrictions put in adhered to.



Also, beaches, night club, cinemas and pubs are closed.



The President indicated that the country’s borders by land and sea also remain closed.



However, conferences and workshops can take place but organizers are expected to ensure that they adhere to the various protocols put in place.