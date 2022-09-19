Where are the 4 accomplices of Aisha Huang when she was busted in 2018? – Ablakwa quizzes

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, wants to know the whereabouts of the four Chinese accomplices of galamsey 'queen', Aisha Huang, when she was busted in 2018 and allegedly deported.



Miss Huang, in 2018, was busted together with Gao Jin Chen, Lu Qi Jun, Haibin Gao, and Zhang Zhipeng.



She was standing trial with them when the state filed the infamous nolle prosequi on December 19, 2018, and sent her back to China.



Mr. Ablakwa said Ms. Huang's latest accomplices are not the same four who were busted with her in 2018.



"Like Aisha Huang — were they deported or repatriated? Did they flee, or did they sneak out? Were they allowed to stay in Ghana all these years, and do we know exactly what they are doing in our country? If they ever left, have they also been allowed to sneak back in"? Mr. Ablakwa was quizzed in a Facebook post.



Ms. Huang, after her deportation or repatriation in 2018, sneaked back into the country to commit the same crime for which reason she was arrested and sent back to her country.



She is currently before the court answering for her previous and current crimes with three others.



Find below details of Mr. Ablakwa's post:



Thus far, the national debate on the Aisha Huang scandal is missing an important element.



When the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government decided not to continue with case number CR 344/2017 by filing that infamous nolle prosequi on December 19, 2018, the notorious Aisha Huang (Alias En Huang/Ruixia Huang) was being prosecuted with four other Chinese accomplices. They were: Gao Jin Chen, Lu Qi Jun, Haibin Gao, and Zhang Zhipeng.



It is worthy of note that these 4 Chinese male suspects were arrested on May 5 2017, by gallant officers of the Ghana Immigration Service at Bepotenten in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region, where they were actively engaged in illegal mining with six excavators, generators, sand washing machines, and other equipment. They subsequently admitted working for galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, who had recruited them and was keeping their passports.



Kindly take note that these 4 Huangnic musketeers from the 2017-2018 aborted prosecution are not the same persons being prosecuted with Aisha Huang in the current 2022 case. For the avoidance of doubt, the three other accused persons being prosecuted now with Aisha Huang are John Li Hua, Huang Jei, and Huaid Hai Hun.



The fundamental question that arises, therefore, is: what really happened to Gao Jin Chen, Lu Qi Jun, Haibin Gao, and Zhang Zhipeng?



Like Aisha Huang — were they deported or repatriated? Did they flee or did they sneak out? Were they allowed to stay in Ghana all these years, and do we know exactly what they are doing in our country? If they ever left, have they also been allowed to sneak back in?



The good people of Ghana have absolutely every right to know what happened to those 4 Chinese Galamsey Gangsters who were immediately discharged together with Aisha Huang by His Lordship Justice Edward Ekow Baiden when the government filed its unpatriotic and nation-wrecking nolle prosequi on December 19, 2018.



After dodging, ducking, and diving for almost four years, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government can no longer be silent on this crucial aspect of the Aisha Huang puzzle, particularly in the face of the current ignominious spectacle.



If government finally opens up now, and gives transparency a chance, it may help reduce their tribulations in Parliament when the House resumes in a few weeks.