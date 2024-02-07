Where are all those who used to speak loud against NDC government? – Prof Jane-Naana questions

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The 2020 presidential running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has questioned the seeming absence of hitherto critical voices during the era of previous governments led by the NDC.



Noting the absence of such voices under the current New Patriotic Party-led government, Prof Opoku-Agyemang who was speaking at the launch of the NDC’s “Voice Out, Vote Out” campaign, emphasised the need for Ghanaians to shun hypocrisy and take active part in voicing out against bad governance at all times.



“Ghana must be set free of intimidation, of fear, Ghana must be set free of anger and of hypocrisy. All those who use to speak loud against us where are they? Ghana must be set free of frustration, of unnecessary bewilderment and of destruction; of destruction of our people, of our environment,” she stated.



During the launch, Prof Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the importance of party members, particularly the youth, to unite and voice their concerns while actively participating in shaping Ghana’s future.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed the significance of engaging party structures and working closely with branch executives to propagate the "Voice out, vote out" message effectively.



She highlighted the role of the youth in shaping Ghana's future and encouraged them to utilize platforms like social media to amplify their voices.



She further urged the youth to not only voice out on national issues but to also take active interest in exercising their franchise against bad governance.



The VOVO Initiative serves as a rallying call for collective action and grassroots engagement within the party as the NDC aims to capture power from the NPP in the December 2024 general election.







