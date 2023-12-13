'When your debtor goes spraying cash like an Arabian prince' – Cudjoe reacts to ECG gifting police 200 motors

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

The president and founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has taken a swipe at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over its recent donation of 200 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service.



In a post shared on X, on December 13, 2023, Franklin Cudjoe indicated that the ECG is going round making donations despite the fact that it is indebted to independent power producers.



He added that the money used to purchase the motors for the police could have been used to provide more streetlights which would help in crime prevention.



“When your debtor goes spraying cash like an Arabian prince at a naming ceremony… But on a serious note, crime would have been reduced drastically &society benefited more if part of such funds were channelled to providing adequate streetlights in crime prone areas & our motorway,” he wrote.



The ECG recently came under intense pressure after Sunon Asogli Power Limited, an independent power producer, rejected an offer for its arrears owed by the company to be restructured.



They threatened to shut down their operation, which could have led to the dreaded days of intermittent power supply which became known as ‘dumsor’.



This led to the ECG paying $30 million of its $60 debt to Sunon Asogli and promising to pay the remaining arrears in 2 weeks.



About ECG’s donation to the Ghana Police:



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) donated 200 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service.



The motorbikes, which the police received on Monday, December 11, 2023, are to aid in the operations of the service across the country.



The Board Chairman of ECG, Keli Gadzekpo, who led the management of the company to make the donation, said that his outfit would be donating more vehicles to the police to help improve their services and make them more efficient.



He pledged a further 800 motorbikes to be delivered in batches.



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who received the donation on behalf of the police, expressed his gratitude to the management of ECG.



When your debtor goes spraying cash like an Arabian prince at a naming ceremony..????But on a serious note crime would have been reduced drastically &society benefited more if part of such funds were channeled to providing adequate streetlights in crime prone areas & our motorway. pic.twitter.com/fsjhLCndSC — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) December 13, 2023

