When you loot farmer’s funds, you pay back to the public via delegates - Senyo Hosi jabs

Politics of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senyo Hosi, a Finance and Economic Policy Analyst, has conveyed a cryptic message that some individuals are associating with a candidate from the recently concluded New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.



He expressed the belief that a candidate who allegedly misappropriated funds intended for farmers and failed to make significant advancements in the agriculture sector has indirectly paid for his actions by making payments to delegates.



In a tweet published on Saturday, November 4th, few minutes after the NPP declared Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer, Senyo Hosi posted an artwork that read: “God no dey sleep” and captioned it, “When you loot farmer's funds from the public purse and fail to transform a critical sector despite having the biggest budget vote ever, you will pay it back to the public via delegates.”



Although the tweet was not directed to a specific person, the context and timing of the post have made people assume it was a jab for one of the NPP flagbearer aspirants.



Some have argued that one of the aspirants was the only state official who once directly oversaw the usage of farmer’s funds and was disappointed by delegates despite his works and activities to cot their votes.



NPP presidential polls



Vice President Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP flagbearer election held on November 4, 2023.



According to the official results, Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a legislator, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, representing 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Two other contenders made less than one percent each. They are Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former lawmaker.



Check out the tweet





When you loot farmer's funds from the public purse and fail to transform a critical sector despite having the biggest budget vote ever, you will pay it back to the public via delegates. #GodNoSleep pic.twitter.com/Tt5rUcROqy — Senyo Hosi (@senyohosi) November 4, 2023

EAN/BB