When will public basic schools reopen? – Apaak demands clarity from GES

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Select Committee of Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak has wondered when public basic schools will reopen.



According to the Builsa South MP, the Ghana Education Service has not provided clarity on the reopening date for public basic schools.



In a Facebook post on Monday, 10 January 2022, the opposition MP asked: “When will public basic schools reopen? We need to know”.



Read Dr Apaak’s full comments below:/b>



1. We don't know exactly when public basic schools will reopen.



2. Today, January 10, 2022, private basic schools have reopened.



3. When will public basic schools reopen? We need to know.



4. 44,000 teachers out of 284,000 Basic school teachers left the teaching profession in 2021 alone.



5. This is 15%, the highest in 20 years.



6. Why did they walk away from the classroom; and how soon will they be replaced?



3. Capitation Grant is in arrears for four tranches (2 each for 2019/2020 & 2020/2021 academic years).



And because of this, heads borrowed in order to keep the schools running because that's the only source of income for Basic schools.



When will the arrears be paid?



4. No textbooks in our public basic schools two years after the implementation of the new standards-based, yet we claim to be implementing a standards-based curriculum?



These are just a few of the issues that need the immediate attention of the government and the President.



The immediate issues affecting secondary and tertiary education will also be highlighted in due time.