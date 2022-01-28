When will it stop – Fire Service bemoans attacks, heckling of its officers in line of duty

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire Service officers accused of showing commitment



Fire fighters heckled by public



Fire Service administration wants heckling and assault on officers to end



The Ghana National Fire Service has embarked on a campaign to end what it says a negative behaviour on the part of the public against its officers who report to fire scenes.



In various instances during fire outbreaks, the fire service has been accused of failing to show commitment in discharging their duties.



In a lot of such instances, the fire service has been accused of either reporting too late to fire scenes or reporting with no water or required materials to put out a fire.



But beyond criticism, the public sentiments against the GNFS seem to have grown to become physical as the service is reporting about heckling and manhandling of its officers by members of the public in the course of discharging their duties.

In a recent post on its Facebook page, the GNFS shared a video of some of its officers being heckled and harassed at a fire scene.



“The attacks must stop. When at all is the public going to stop attacking firefighters who come to their aid at the peril of their lives from performing their lawful mandate? The hecklings and man-handlings are unnecessary. Enough of attacks on firemen. These negative behaviours on the part of the public must stop now!” the service wrote.



