When will Gonjaland benefit from John Mahama's political benevolence? - Savannah NPP quizzes

Politics of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: Abubakari Sadiq, Contribution

The Savannah Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Mohammed Issah is asking to know when the former President, John Dramani Mahama will extend his benevolence to his people in the Savannah Region.



The Communications Director of the NPP in a statement responded to the comment made by the former President after a donation he made to the victims of tidal waves in Keta. Mr. Mahama said the government can at least visit the victims of the tidal waves if they can't provide relief items.



Mr. Mohammed in response said, "the home of the Former President Mahama got flooded in 2020. Salaga, Yapei, Buipe, Daboya, Damango and their environs got heavily flooded in their homes and farms somewhere last year."



"More than 5,000 residents were affected. Our own brother who comes across today as one sympathetic being never showed up. He never also came to his people with a penny. This year as well, residents of Bole District(the home of Mr. Mahama’ biological father); Nsunua, Tenyekura, Dakrupe, Ntereso, Chibrinyou, Agblekame, Bole, Mempeasem, Bole Choribang, Jama nsunua were hugely flooded".



"In Sawla Tuna Kalba; Bawuriyiri, Gbegu, Weigu-Kura, Samanbo, Siekura, Kulwong, Kawie and Dinie were equally affected. The road from the hometown of Former President Mahama’ biological mother, Busunu-Daboya was cut-off. Indeed, this was a road that he dashed to his biological brother but the poor job contributed hugely to that disaster. He never came down with a penny as, neither did he come down with a grain of rice."



The NPP Communications Director added, "more than 7,000 residents were affected directly in this case, yet Mr. Mahama never thought it wise to visit any of these towns nor donate a pesewa to them. Mr. Mahama rather thought it wise to sympathize with the residents of Keta and went ahead to donate trailer loads of items and significant cash to them."



"It is more worrying to note, that the numbers of residents affected in the case of the former President’ home Region(Savannah) far outweigh the numbers in Keta".



Mr. Mohammed however disclosed that the people in the home region of the former president demand an apology for his neglect.



"The people of Gonjaland demand an unqualified apology for the wanton display of neglect as confirmed by former President Mahama. We demand that a similar consignment as donated to the good people of Keta or more is sent to the victims of this year’s disaster. This must be done in earnest. We have done enough for former President Mahama and his NDC and therefore also deserve the goodies he is giving out to others. He must do to us what he’s preaching to others to do to the people of Keta."