When the Mahamas met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2018

Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President John Dramani Mahama became the second Ghanaian leader under the Fourth Republic to visit the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace.



It happened in October 2014 when Mahama and his wife, Lordina, visited the Palace for a private visit.



According to the president's office at the time, exchanges at the time were centered on "issues of common interest to the two countries, while the Queen was interested in the First Lady's health-related activities and humanitarian support."



President Mahama presented the Queen with a copy of his book, 'My First Coup D'etat And Other True Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa.'



