When is Bawumia giving out the cars promised okada riders? - Group

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Concerned Drivers Association has reminded Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the proposed alternative to offer new cars to the operators of Okada on a lease basis in order for them to carry out their activities in a much safer manner.



National Chairman of the group Paa Willie told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that the promise must be fulfilled to make the plan to ban the use of okada on principal streets successful.



Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Volkswagon and BlackIvy for the production of affordable vehicles and houses for Ghanaians, the Vice President in 2020 indicated that, the governing party would introduce a much better option than the legalization of “okada” as promised by the former President John Dramani Mahama.



“You don’t want to finish graduate school and then make a life from okada riding. You can have a better option, and we will give you a better option. So yes, we will not legalise the okada business in Ghana. It may be a tough decision but it is in the interest of Ghanaians. We are having discussions, but we will stick to our decision to provide a better alternative for the okada riders. Let give them an opportunity to buy safer vehicles through lease and pay over time. It is a better option than what the alternative is”, he said.



Dr. Bawumia’s announcement came amidst consultations by the Ministry of Transport to decide whether to review the law that bans the use of okadas.



Paa Willie in commenting stated that they would prefer a total ban on the commercial use of okada, pragyia and aboboyaa in the capital.



He argued the use of okada and aboboyaa and the rest should rather be accepted in the rural communities and not in the capital.



To him, it is either the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey ban the use of okada in the region because, after the elections, the rate of accidents caused by Okada has increased with several deaths and injuries being recorded.



He described okada riders as reckless and indisciplined who abuse road traffic regulations.



”The Okada is killing more people. We would prefer a total ban on the commercial use of okada in the capital. The ban of the use on principal streets is not enough. They should be sent to the villages for them to operate and not the capital,” he added.



He stressed that the Vice President must fulfill the pledge in giving the okada riders the cars.



”The Vice President must come out and tell Ghanaians when the government would give out the cars,” he said.