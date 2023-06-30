When did you join the NPP? – NPP bigwig slams Bawumia’s aide over 'leave the party' comments

Politics of Friday, 30 June 2023

The Chief Executive Officer of Love Enterprise and leading member of the NPP, Joseph Amoah, has slammed Dr Gideon Boako, an aide to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for saying that party members complaining about the performance of the Akufo-Addo government should leave the party.



According to him, people in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) like Dr Gideon Boako, the economic advisor and spokesperson for Vice President Bawumia, have become so arrogant because of the wealth they have acquired from working in government.



Speaking in an interview on Abusua FM, on Thursday, June 29, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Joseph Amoah said that rather than listening to the cries of Ghanaians so he can advise Dr Bawumia better, Dr Boako is telling people to leave the NPP if they think the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has failed.



“If you are asked to downsize so that the government would be efficient what is wrong with that? If someone gives you this advice and you have a different opinion, you state it. But you are telling people to leave the party. When did you, Gideon Boako, join the party, you this small boy?



“They don’t have respect. Do you know what money can do? Money is tricking them; power is tricking them and they must be careful.



“Because you, Gideon Boako, you have no right to stand somewhere and tell someone to leave the party if he is not happy with the government,” he said in Twi.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Love Enterprise also slammed the vice president for not reprimanding his aide over the comments he made.



