What you may not know about Ghana’s Coat of Arms

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Coat of Arms is one of the unique national symbols that represent government’s authority and sanction.



It was designed by Ghanaian, Nii Amon Kotei of blessed memory.



He was commissioned by Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the then British Colonial Administration to design the Coat of Arms prior to the country’s independence in 1957.



This national item contains many symbols, each with a unique meaning.



The Coat of Arms has a shield divided into four quarters with different symbols in each quarter, a black star, two eagles and the motto ‘Freedom and Justice’.

Each of these symbols stands for something distinctive and captures Ghana’s nationality in every regard.



Explaining what each symbol means during a tour at the National Museum, Samuel Amegah Jnr who took his turn in this episode of People & Places noted that the Coat of Arms is the seal of the country.



“Having gained independence, we had our own identity now, we had a new name; Ghana, away from the colonial name – Gold Coast and we had some symbolisms to represent us as a people.



One of them is our political symbol here which is the Coat of Arms designed by Mr. Amon Kotei” he said.



He also broke down what each symbol means and represents.

The Coat of Arms is in bold colour. Each of the quarters divided by a green cross is rimmed with gold.



Local administration



In the first quarter is a crossed linguist stick and ceremonial sword on a blue background representing local administration – either traditional (the linguist stick) or political (the ceremonial sword).







Heraldic castle on a heraldic sea:



The second quarter to the left of the shield has a heraldic castle on a sea with light blue background and this represents national government – Castles used to be the government seat before things changed and the presidential seat was built.



Cocoa:



The third part has a cocoa tree and a mine shaft that represent the vegetation and forest reserves of the country.



Mine shaft



And at the left bottom side is the mine shaft which represents the wealth and mineral resources of the country including gold.



Golden Lion



In the middle of the Coat of Arms is a Lion that represents Ghana’s continued relationship with England and the Commonwealth of Nations.



Black Star:



On top of the shield is a black five-pointed gold rimmed star which is the lone star of African freedom, representing Ghana’s independence and pride. The star stands on a wreath of the colours; red, gold, and green.



Two Eagles:



The two Eagles holding on to the shield on both sides represent strength and resilience by a protector who is keenly watching over the country.

Under all these is Ghana’s motto written boldly – FREEDOM AND JUSTICE.



Watch the full interview below:







