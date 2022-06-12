What will happen to National Cathedral if you become president? – A-Plus quizzes John Mahama

General News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Ghanaian politician and former hiplife artiste, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has asked John Mahama what he would do with the National Cathedral if he becomes president.



The National Cathedral project is in fulfilment of a pledge made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to God. The President has also noted that the project will attract tourists to the country.



However, many have questioned the relevance of such a project, especially at a time when the country is facing harsh economic challenges.



Meanwhile, a document dated March 31, 2022, signed by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, with the title “Seed Money for the construction of the National Cathedral revealed that some monies are already been disbursed for construction works on the Cathedral.



“Authority is hereby granted you to release the sum of 25,000,000.00 (Twenty-Five Million Ghana Cedis) as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of outstanding claims from RIBADE Limited,” portions of the document shared read.



A-Plus, in a Facebook post, asked whether John Mahama will discontinue the National Cathedral project or not.



The post reads, “When you become president, what will happen to the national cathedral? Will the project be continued, abandoned, or it will be turned into a world class medical tourism facility? Anaa you be Assemblies of God man so you dey support am low key.”



Earlier, President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe lamented the timing of the government’s decision to embark on the construction of a National Cathedral.



In an interview with Citi News, he also lamented the opaque nature of the said transactions. “The timing of this contribution is quite worrying. To think that we have all the challenges we have right now and to dish out GH¢25 million?



"The fact that we do not have clear details as to which companies are benefitting and whether they procured the services correctly and all of that, is quite worrying,” he stressed.



“Just tells you that the person crying that we should tighten our belts is, unfortunately, being wasteful. I do not know where we are going to get our monies from. It will short-change some other expenditure plans that we already must have approved.”





