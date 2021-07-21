What to know before touching your body through cosmetic surgery - Risks & complications

Health News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• More people are doing body-enhancing surgeries in recent times



• These processes though have some benefits to the individuals as far as appearance is concerned, have their downsides also



• American surgeon who helped the ‘Gorilla glue girl’ has been giving some insight into the issue



Cosmetic surgery – surgery that is done to enhance any part of the human body, has become a very popular phenomenon among people worldwide today.



Not only women but men also enhance parts of their bodies to look attractive to women among other things.



It is not uncommon today to see people do liposuctions, Brazilian butt lifts, enhanced penises, and tummy tucks.



What started this craze? Renowned Ghanaian-born Surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng explains that it mostly stemmed from some television shows including Dr. 90210 which aired on U.S television back in 2004. This, according to him, popularized plastic surgery and today, shows like “Keeping up with the Kardashians” are having the same effect.



But there are some vital things every person who decides to enhance their bodies through surgery should know. There are risks and benefits alike so what are some of them?



This American-based surgeon who has become famous for fixing the hair of the ‘Gorilla glue girl’ had this to say during an interview with GHOne Television.



- Start with a consultation, make sure you find a doctor who is more certified, who knows what he or she is doing. Do your research, make sure that you pick the person who has the right track record.

- Laboratory tests will be conducted on you to make sure you are healthy; your kidney, your blood, once everything is fine, the patient is scheduled for surgery.



- Skinny people are the most dangerous to do surgeries on because if you are not careful, you will end up doing more unevenness than good. Some places may end up being more uneven than they were before the surgery.



- Age does not have much correlation with outcomes. The older you are, the more complications that are bound to happen.



Risks and complications:



-Bleeding:



The most common complication that can happen is bleeding. You can bleed into the cavity that the body surgery was performed.



-Seroma:



A collection of liquid after liposuction or bbls (Brazilian butt lift). The number one complication that comes with cosmetic surgeries is having seroma.



It is not uncommon to have fluid that needs to be aspirated needing to be removed.



-Infection



One may risk getting infections but these may be very minimal as far as the rate of contraction is concerned.



-Death:



According to Dr. Obeng, though death rate is very low, there have been reports where people died after doing plastic surgeries, hence the need to do research and discuss the details with one’s doctor before going ahead to do the surgery.



Meanwhile, Dr. Obeng explained that “all these things can happen but of course very minimal. We are talking complication around 1 to 3 percent. 3 out of 100 people have some kind of issue, but it’s not permanent, it may just delay the healing process.



“Patients are warned or advised that all these things could potentially happen,” he added.

He was speaking on the ‘Breakfast Review’ on GHOne Television with host, Serwaa Amihere.



