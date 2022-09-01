What to expect when you get your water, light bills from today

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Effective today, following the tariff review by the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC), Ghanaians are expected to see a 21 per cent increment in water tariff and 27.15 per cent in electricity tariff.



Based on the classification of the customers' consumption the tariff percentage increase will depend on consumption category.



The commission said it arrived at the approved rates by considering several factors including the current economic challenges confronting service providers and consumers as well as businesses.



The PURC added that small and medium-scale businesses will, for the first time, pay lower tariffs than residential consumers.



Per the breakdown by GhanaWeb business desk, if you buy electricity prepaid for GH¢50, you'll soon pay GH¢64 for the same kilowatts. For consumers that buy power for GH¢100, there will be an increment of GH¢27.15 pesewas. This means that the power will be bought at GH¢127.15 pesewas.



