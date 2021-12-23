What sort of disgrace is this? - Kwesi Pratt on MPs wrestling in Parliament

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

With the turn of events at Parliament on Monday where the members turned the Legislative House into a Wrestlemania by throwing punches at one another over the controversial e-levy, many Ghanaians have been expressing their disappointment in their elected Members of Parliament(MP).



Some Ghanaians are ashamed that they participated in the election of the MPs in the 8th Parliament while others, on social media, have likened the Parliamentarians to kids having a squabble.



Joining the criticisms is seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt, who speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Tuesday, was unhappy with the behaviour of the MPs.



Kwesi Pratt, in his submissions on the morning show, raised concerns over the Parliamentarians' disregard for the COVID-19 protocols.



"A lot of these Parliamentarians were not wearing masks . . . no masks and yelling. There was no social distancing as they tumble one another on the floor," he said.



Also, he narrated that, although he doesn't have time to watch Television, he, however, stayed glued to his TV set to watch the Parliamentary wrestling where the Majority and Minority chose to exercise their muscles at each other.



"As I was watching what was going on, I ask myself what sort of disgrace is this?''



He condemned the Parliamentary ''Rambo style'' saying the MPs are giving Ghana a bad name as international media will be covering their fisticuffs.



