What some top personalities have said ahead of Hearts vs Kotoko clash

General News of Sunday, 27 June 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
As the battle for the much-awaited super clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko get set for kickoff this afternoon, a number of Ghanaian personalities have advanced support for their preferred clubs.
Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko go into today’s fixture tied on points at the top of the league standings with 56 points apiece even though Hearts sit on top due to superior goal difference.
Coming into this game Asante Kotoko played a tough game against Karela United where the Porcupine Warriors earned the maximum three points after wining the game 2-1.
But for a controversial penalty scored by Brazilian player, Fabio Gama, Kotoko would have dropped important points.
An in-form Hearts of Oak side also defeated Legon Cities in an Accra Derby on Thursday by 2-1.
The Phobians registered two goals in the first half and later went to bed in the second half as Legon Cities kept probing for a goal.
As keen as today's game is, some top personalities who ordinarily will not 'dabble' in football have all gotten involved in what has been tagged as the biggest and crunchiest game in a long time.
Broadcast journalist, Bernard Avle has high hopes that Accra Hearts of Oak would defeat the Porcupine Warriors, but his fellow compatriot, Afia Pokua believes the Kotoko would carry the day.
Two people who have been vocal about the #SuperClash are @real_vim and @benkoku— #3Sports (@3SportsGh) June 26, 2021
For @real_vim, her love for Kotoko is a tradition and Hearts do not have a chance tomorrow. @benkoku is a Phobian through and through and Hearts will win because it's their time.#WarmUpPlus pic.twitter.com/ku2NpcjPhe
June 25, 2021
Fabu eeeeee— Afia Pokua(realvim) (@real_vim) June 26, 2021
2-1 will be the scoreline pic.twitter.com/ZxkQgGTPJb
It’s red day tomorrow.#FabulousSunday pic.twitter.com/08YL2P90Sd— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) June 26, 2021
It’s still there https://t.co/kyATdzm1aC— MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) June 26, 2021
Accra Hearts of Oak belongs to the fans. We say we do not want Kwami Eugene to perform at our stadium on Sunday. He can perform at Baba Yara before they leave Kumasi or perform on their team bus but at our Accra Sports Stadium di3r, make them forget kraa. End of discussion.????????????— Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) June 25, 2021
Boss why are you soo Mad.— Kuami Eugene (@KuamiEugene) June 25, 2021
I beg calm down wai. Your health is important to us all. It's supposed to be a game of Love. I Beg You???????? https://t.co/VKambENhH2