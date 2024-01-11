What scares the most about the NPP government is their disregard for rule of law – Domelevo

Politics of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: GNA

Daniel Yaw Domelevo has expressed his fear of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its disregard for the rule of law.



According to the former Auditor General, the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) disrespect or disregard for the rule of law is what scares him the most.



He claimed that the government and appointees abuse and speak of the law as if they were the only wise people in the country.



This was his response when asked what he finds most frightening about the Nana Addo-led administration.



”Their disrespect for the rule of law, and they will speak the law as if others have no brains. The way they even talk about the law and the way they do things and speak with arrogance, it beats my mind.”



Domelevo stated that he did not want to be personal, but the way some people speak surprised him.



He then zoomed in on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia when he told Ghanaians that ‘you can do all the propaganda you want, but if the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you, and yet he had a different narrative when the NPP government took over and suffered the same or similar challenges for which he criticised former President John Dramani Mahama’.



He asserted that this position ”begs two questions and presupposes that beyond the fundamentals, other factors can affect the exchange rate. So His Excellency, the Vice President, needs to tell us those factors that can also affect the exit rate even when the fundamentals are strong. Secondly, he must also tell us what the performance of the fundamentals is compared to those days”.



He said the best is for them to come back to Ghanaians and explain why they have failed in fulfilling their promises, but to think everybody is an idiot except you is unacceptable.



”You don’t look at the people and call them indirectly fools. It is just not acceptable.”