What's your locus, go and sleep! – CLOGSAG boss slams IMANI boss over neutrality allowance

General News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CLOGSAG Secretary slams IMANI boss



IMANI boss had described CLOGSAG's demand of neutrality allowances as 'fraudulent'



CLOGSAG Secretary advised IMANI boss to go and sleep



Isaac Bampoe-Addo, Executive Secretary, Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), has warned the founder of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, to stay away from labour matters.



According to him, the IMANI Boss does not have the “locus” to comment on labour issues, let alone the latest demands of civil servants.



Bampoe-Addo advised Franklin Cudjoe to get himself busy by reading the labour laws of the country or simply go and find comfort on his bed.



Cudjoe had described the payment of neutrality allowances - an allowance paid to the members of CLOGSAG to remain neutral from active politics - to members of CLOGSAG as "fraudulent".



This did not go down with the leadership of CLOGSAG and in a reaction on Accra-based TV3 on Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a meeting with the government, Isaac Bampoe-Addo questioned, “what locus has IMANI Ghana got?”



“They should go and read the labour law. It’s a relationship between an employee and an employer.



When asked about Cudjoe's view on the said allowance, he responded: “What is his locus? My friend, tell him to go and sleep. He should mind his own business,” he stressed.