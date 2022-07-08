'What's wrong with supporting NDC grassroots?' – Duffuor parries EIB salary 'propaganda'

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has denied claims that staff of his media empire, EIB, owners of several media houses (Starr FM, Live FM, Kasapa FM, Ultimate Radio, Agoo FM and Abusua FM, Empire FM, GHOne TV, Agoo TV, Starrfm.com.gh, Kasapafmonline.com, Livefmonline.com, Ultimatefmonline.com and the Heritage newspaper) across the country, are not being paid salaries.



Some staff of the media group went on a sit-down strike on Monday, according to the website of the state-run Daily Graphic newspaper.



They are angry that their founder is sponsoring grassroots of a political party with money, business schemes and donations while they rot away.



Some of the staff claim they are owed salary arrears for 15 months.



However, Dr Duffuor told Accra-based Asaase Radio in an interview that it is all “propaganda” and “politics”.



“I have so many companies”, he said, adding: “I have not had any information that they are not paying themselves”.



“EIB has been there for how many years? For seven to eight years; why will the workers be there and not be treated well?” he wondered.



“I don’t believe that. It is propaganda. And if I want to support the grassroots of my party, what is wrong with that? Do you know what they go through? Go and see what they are going through in the rural areas”, he asserted.



According to him, “Since January they [EIB] have been paying them, there is no problem. It’s previous arrears they are talking about. So, the management is handling that problem. Arrears and not payment of salaries…”