What’s trending today, April 29, 2022?

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

With just two days left for the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), the Ghana Revenue Authority is putting in measures to ensure smooth operation.



Some Ghanaians who are sceptical about the levy have indicated that they will withdraw their monies from their mobile money accounts before the implementation starts.



Have Ghanaians recognised the nearness of the implementation of the E-Level, and is it a preoccupation for them?.



Also Ghanaians in the formal sector are going to have a long weekend because of two holidays on Monday, for the Eid al-Fitr (Muslims Salah celebration) and Tuesday, a public holiday to mark the May Day celebration.



GhanaWeb takes a look at the top trending issues Ghanaians are talking about on Twitter and the reasons they are talking about these issues.



Coca-Cola



Beverage company Coca-Cola is leading Twitter trends in Ghana after US tycoon Elon Musk indicated that he had intentions of buying the company.



In a series of tweets shared on April 28, 2022, Musk said that he was going to buy Coco-Cola to put the "cocaine back in it". He also tweeted the slogan of the company which reads “Real magic is only a sip way” with some laughing emojis.



Elon Musk, who is one of the richest men in the world, is the owner of Tesla, Space X and he recently acquired social media company Twitter with some US$ Billion. His tweet about Coca-Cola appears to be a joke but the owners of Coca-Cola will not be taking this joke lightly.



See some of the reactions by Ghanaians to Musk’s tweet about buying Coca-Cola:





All the pain I go through ✊Trust

Highlife artiste Peter Fameye Boazah (Fameye) is second on Twitter trends in Ghana with over 6,700 tweets following the release of his first album, ‘Songs of Peter’.Fameye’s album, which is currently being streamed on Boomplay, has hits including Intro (which featured Xorse), Menkwa, Big Head, Believe (which featured AmakyeTheRapper, Suzzway and Akodaa), Music (featured Akodaa Sedan and AmakyeTheRapper).Manchester United and France midfielder, Paul Pogba is the third person Ghanaians are talking about on Twitter. The footballer is making trends in Ghana, not because of his performance on the pitch.He is making trends because of news of his agent Mino Raiola passing away. The agent has however tweeted that he is still alive.Mino Raiola is a super-agent in the football world and he manages superstar footballers aside from Pogba including Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland and AC Malian veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic.American actor Johnny Depp, popularly known as Jack Sparrow is also being talked about and read about by Ghanaians on Twitter.Johnny Depp is currently in court after filing a defamation suit against his former girlfriend, actress Amber Heard. Johnny Depp is suing Amber for allegedly lying that he (Depp) physically abused her when they were in a relationship which has made him virtually lose his acting career.Testimonies given by Jack Sparrow about him rather being the victim have swayed a lot of the public sentiments towards him. The US court is yet to make its judgement on the case.