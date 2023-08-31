What’s trending today?

You are here: HomeNews2023 08 31Article 1835384

General News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bank of Ghana’s over GH¢60 billion loss in 2022, Coup action in Gabon and West Africa and the aftermath of the August 26 NPP Super Delegates Conference have garnered a lot of social and mainstream media reactions and discussions.

But are these the only things Ghanaians are talking about in the country?

GhanaWeb, today, has put together a number of things Ghanaians and other celebrities are talking about on X and why.

Cecilia Dapaah

Trending on number one on Twitter today is the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

An Accra High Court has ordered the special prosecutor to return all seized money from Cecilia Dapaah within seven days.

Explaining that there is no reasonable ground for the OSP to do so.

Below are some tweets on Cecilia Dapaah











Burkina Faso

Number two on the trends on Twitter today is Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso happens to be in trend because of the fresh coup action that broke in Gabon on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Burkina Faso saw a military takeover in September 2022.

The country’s military leaders have also been sending warning signals to the ECOWAS bloc to abstain from the military government in Niger who toppled the constitutional government in July 2023.

Here are some of the tweets on Burkina Faso









Boakye Agyarko

The third leading issue Ghanaians are talking about is Boakye Agyarko. Boakye Agyarko who was set to contest the September 2 NPP run-off between himself and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Boakye Agyarko has, however, withdrawn from the election for what he describes as unfair and unjust treatment from the party.

He explains that the decision of the NPP to limit the number of voters in the run-off is unconstitutional.

Here are some tweets on Boakye Agyarko







#FixTheMotorway

#FixTheMotoway is also in the trends on Twitter Ghana.

Netizens are calling on the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah to reconstruct the Tema Motorway.

Most of the tweeps are complaining about the rate at which road crashes are occurring on the Tema Motorway.

Read some tweets on #FixTheMotorway below:









