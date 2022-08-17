What’s trending today?

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

These days if you want to find out what is going on in your country, social media sites such as Twitter are Facebook are your go-to places.



In the trends, especially for your country, you get to see what netizens are talking about.



Today footballers Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, musician Tinny and tech guru Elon Musk are dominating the trends for various reasons.



So why are these personalities trending? Well here are the answers.



Asamoah Gyan



Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been in the trend since yesterday following his startling revelation that he wants to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In an interview with the BBC, Gyan who has played at three previous World Cups (2006,2010, 2014) says he wants another chance to right the wrongs of missing that crucial penalty against Uruguay during the 2010 edition in South Africa.

This desire is so important to him because Ghana has once again been paired against Uruguay.





“Honor Asamoah Gyan’s wish” is weird talk.



Makes it sound like the man played for the black stars without any monetary compensation or career advancement.



We always say this of entertainers in this country (footballers, musicians, actors) — shafman (@shafic_osman) August 17, 2022

Can’t believe there are people trying to turn this Asamoah Gyan thing into a serious debate. If your club say them dey sign am today to lead your line you go fit mad. Why are people so irrational when it comes to the national team? — Gambit ♠️???? (@SmylyThe3rd) August 16, 2022

Sometimes try and mind your business o cos you might think you are just helping the person. You will end up doing more harm than good just like what happened between stonebwoy and tinny ???? — Akua riri ???? (@Akua_gh_) August 17, 2022

STONEBWOY & TINNY - THE ISSUE - MY TAKE ON THIS



1- Stonebwoy didn’t do anything wrong for accepting to pay his colleague’s debt even if the story was true or false. He was only trying to be nice and to stop that embarrassment immediately that was going on at that time on radio. — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) August 16, 2022

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Elon Musk always makes public the things that he wouldn’t buy. Those he would, he keeps them private until he does. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 17, 2022

⚡A tweet from Elon Musk got Manchester United fans excited about the idea of him buying the club



Turns out it was just a "joke" https://t.co/C0oQnHMG1v — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) August 17, 2022