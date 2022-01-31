What’s trending today?

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

#E-Levy



Being one of the most topical issues since late 2021, the 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) has not ceased to come up in the trends.



The latest on the E-Levy has been the announcement by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, that the rate had been reduced to 1.5% after consultations with stakeholders.





E-levy: The laziest way to collect revenue is to sit in your office and even when drinking beer, you're laughing because someone is making a transfer somewhere and money is coming to the consolidated fund - Klutse Avedzi#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/bqJ9bIAvez — Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) January 31, 2022

we were all here and saw how Kuffour ran his NPP, when he was wrong he admitted it and apologized. but Akufo Addo and Bawumia always want to trick Ghanaians. you cancelled road toll, introduced e-levy and now you want to reintroduce the road tolls. really? — Yaw D. Larbi (PASSPORT? SORTED)???????? (@YDL_99ideas) January 31, 2022

Abena Korkor at it again



Watch Video ???????????? pic.twitter.com/6ipeziwCZL — kofi xKOFI (@kofighozt) January 29, 2022

People have opinions about Abena korkor no be easy o , one thing we should all pray is for God to protect our mental health for us, if u get problem with ur brain ern ???????????? — Comedianwaris (@ComedianWaris) January 31, 2022

Abena Korkor always mentions those she sleeps with. She'll never hide you so why sleep with her and threaten her for wanting to name you? When you slept with her what did you expect? — Gob3 Ambassador (@abenamagis) January 31, 2022

This guy is asking a deep and intelligent question ???????? #daterush pic.twitter.com/8RALlhi3Gh — Nella (@Nella_ayigbeni) January 30, 2022

Jerry’s question…



If I give you money and I have six packs and I molest you will you be OK? #daterush ????



This Betty girl ????



Anggiewood ebi six pack you go chop? #daterush pic.twitter.com/rXFFsmF6vD — jK.???????? (@jameskelvinsgh) January 30, 2022

The ladies over there ankasa no dey bab Sapiosexual #daterush pic.twitter.com/RgjK7YuJzF — Mercedes S580 Maybach???? (@fredmugizjr) January 30, 2022

???? BREAKING ????: Chris Hughton tipped highly to take-over Black Stars job.



Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko & Didi Dramani are also in the books to join the new technical team. pic.twitter.com/CEfaKwXpq8 — The Youngest Old Man (@KwesiDarlingt11) January 29, 2022

What is wrong with the Kurt Okraku man? Otto Addo is clearly not willing to put his Dortmund career down the drain. Chris Hughton, from the little I’ve seen is capable and I feel he should have the job. https://t.co/DD3pPnXh8L — The Cinderella Man ® (@NDJ_LIVE) January 31, 2022

The last time .@countrymansongo went from long dreads to short dreads, Black man was appointed as Black Stars coach (Kwesi Appiah). Now he’s back to short locs, let’s see how this one goes eh ????



Otto Addo and Ibrahim Tanko on the table for now. pic.twitter.com/RB16smgFTI — Sergio Manucho (@sergiomanucho1) January 25, 2022

The Nana Aidoo girl is very beautiful. So far the most beautiful girl I’ve seen on daterush — Ara Maestro ???????????? (@_MukadasMaestro) January 30, 2022

Natural is he new sexy la ????

Herrh this is @AirllarhK

aka Nana Aidoo ????????????????

She's here to tell all the girls using lightening products that BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL. #daterush pic.twitter.com/rArSuTps1R — Pere's side view (@MaameThis) January 30, 2022

Nana Aidoo is the best thing on our screens tonight #daterush pic.twitter.com/0QR1jD6QF1 — GOSSIPS24 (@Gossips24_) January 30, 2022

