General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

What’s trending today?

It’s the start of another new working week and social media is already buzzing with trends from the weekend.

GhanaWeb takes a look at the trends and brings you some of the top trends.

Find them out here:

#E-Levy

Being one of the most topical issues since late 2021, the 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) has not ceased to come up in the trends.

The latest on the E-Levy has been the announcement by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, that the rate had been reduced to 1.5% after consultations with stakeholders.


See tweets below





AbenaKorkor

Twitter is currently buzzing after media personality, bipolar, and mental health advocate, Abena Korkor threatened to release another ‘list’ of married men who have had an affair with her. Abena asked these men to confess to their wives to salvage the situation before she drops the full list. Tweeps are however wondering if she is having another seizure.

Abena has over time become known for releasing ‘lists’ of prominent people she has slept with.

See how tweeps are reacting to her new ‘threat’







Daterush

The much-touted matchmaking show is still in progress with people finding love and dates. Last night’s episode got tweeps reacting to how ladies answered questions thrown by the male participants.

Two ladies, however, stole the show with their beauty and got tweeps ‘awwning’.

See tweets below







OttoAddo

After Milovan Rajevac was sacked from the national football team, Black Stars, some names have popped up as alternatives to direct the football team on the right path. One of the names that has been surfacing is Otto Addo, a retired Ghanaian-German footballer who played for Ghana internationally.

Some sports pundits have been reacting to the possible appointment of Otto Addo.







NanaAidoo

Nana Aidoo a participant of Daterush has stolen the breath of tweeps with her skin tone and demeanour on the show. The talks and awe she garnered pushed her to the top trends.

See tweets below





