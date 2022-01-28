What’s trending today?

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022
As the weekend draws near, some stories made the trends after a long eventful week, from parliament’s sitting, discussions on E-Levy, to the sports stories that got tweeps talking.
We draw the curtains down on the week’s trends with today’s top five trends.
#ContiMorale
ContiMorale is currently in the trends due to a morale night scheduled for tonight on the KNUST campus.
Boys from the Unity Hall will be holding their first morale chanting for the new semester. Tweeps are however in anticipation of the first morale night, the boys from Conti have also shown their preparedness for the much-touted occasion.
They call it Conti I call it home #ContiMorale pic.twitter.com/iTVsMtW0FQ— Bobie Ansah (@Mr_Bobie_Ansah) January 27, 2022
Helloooooooooooo????????????????— Kronum Afrancho maazin maakro (@YFlamesta) January 27, 2022
#ContiMorale pic.twitter.com/1rwPHItkmT
Helloooooooooooo????????????????— Kronum Afrancho maazin maakro (@YFlamesta) January 27, 2022
#ContiMorale pic.twitter.com/1rwPHItkmT
Dear Ghana Ladies,— Da Don (@Opresii) January 27, 2022
As you can see the E-Levy has complicated things so we can't send money to your phones anymore. Henceforth you'll have to come home and take the cash in person. We promise that we won't do you anything.
Yours Lovely,
Ghana Boys.
The technicalities that come with managing the 7 billion e-levy tax will prove difficult for the current administration. Corruption is deeply rooted in our leaders and most probably nation will realize only 2 billion from the e-levy tax #joysms— Gh Kabutey????????✨ (@ghkabutey) January 28, 2022
Two kings; one sound ????????????????@sarkodie x @oxladeofficial— Ziiki Riddimz (@Ziiki_Riddimz) January 28, 2022
“NLT” visuals today; inna bit ⚡️⚡️#NonLivingThing #NoPressure #NoPressureAlbum #Sarkodie #Oxlade pic.twitter.com/4MF4f5eVMN
Finally #Nonlivingthing visuals ???? @sarkodie ft @oxladeofficial ????????x???????? drops today!!!???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/PZNnLxSmRz— ????Efya Sarkcess???????? (@EfyaKese) January 28, 2022