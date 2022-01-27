What's trending today?

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The street of Twitter is currently hot as some comments deemed to be racist made presence in a Twitter space that was held on Wednesday. Some tweeps have been reacting to these comments.
UTAG’s almost 3-week strike and its reactions and other trends on Twitter feature in today’s edition of ‘What’s trending’
SecureTheTribe
#SecureTheTribe is currently number one Twitter after a Twitter space was held on January 26, 2022, with both African and African Americans sharing their views on immigration and its effects. The session was then filled with opinions deemed to be discriminatory and racist on the part of users who listened in. Some users also alleged that some Nigerians living and seeking to enter Europe and United States America 'only come to steal jobs' from other Africans and African Americans.
Nigerians reacting to it gave humour no breathing space as they brought their A-trolling-game
See tweets below
#SecureTheTribe— TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) January 27, 2022
Tariq: “Anyone wanna speak?”
Everyone who speaks: “I think-”
Tariq: pic.twitter.com/3Pp2tmIexY
Nigerians after taking black American jobs pic.twitter.com/aFc9x0NhVr— Ors???? (@deoors) January 27, 2022
#UTAG Ahh well, we move????????— UEW_live_updates (@LiveUew) January 24, 2022
All TAG no be TAG ???????????? UTAG updates. #UEW @LiveUew pic.twitter.com/Alqqqcup1F
#UTAG @KNUST Strike continues ???? pic.twitter.com/1VI0aThBPz— Steadfast Sedem (@MorganVilla6) January 26, 2022
Tariq and co haven’t seen anything yet. In the next 3,4, 5 years, lots of Nigerians/Africans would come for every TECH JOBS. If they like they should not improve, they should continue dropping out. We are coming to take all the jobs!!! #SecureTheTribe https://t.co/OFaAngmhKk— Abiodun A. Adeleke???????????? (@iamAbiodunAA) January 27, 2022
Dede Ayew has served Ghana so diligently over the last decade, was even part of the team that made it to the final in 2015 yet all he receives now is abuse n hate.— Benjamin Kesse (@Nana_kesse1) January 26, 2022
We act this way towards players who hv given their all n act surprised when young players reject Call ups
Dede would retire an African legend, at least CAF would call him one. 2nd most AFCON appearances in history and top 8 AFCON goalscorers of all time. Jordan will be remembered for not passing against Germany. https://t.co/KeaBP0mskw— Rigobeiks Song ???????? (@AbeikuLytle) January 26, 2022
We will pass the E-Levy, they [Minority] can’t do anything – MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah— MORE JOLLOF ???????? (@MoreJollof) January 27, 2022
So do you people think about Ghanaians????? Mmoa ???????? pic.twitter.com/Dwt72S9eHV
"Verily verily I tell you, the devil gives with one hand ???? and takes back with two hands ????"— AƑƐNYO™ (@cosjigzz) January 26, 2022
This same Stephen Amoah who cried on national television, is now singing a new song ???????? pic.twitter.com/WUI9wZBJkL
Dr Stephen Amoah is an emotional and immature Politician. Must He let his emotions get in the way?— Dhannhy Qwhasi Gibsons (@bhariztha) January 26, 2022
Utter childishness. #GHToday