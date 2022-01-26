What's trending today?

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

The ongoing AFCON 2021 keeps getting tougher as we draw near the quarter-finals. Teams are being knocked out as some fight their way to book a spot.



We look at teams that made the trends after they were kicked out and other topics that made the trends.



TeamMalawi



The Malawi football team took onlookers by surprise during their game against Morocco as Malawi's Gabadinho Mhango gave his nation a shocking lead in the first half, 6 minutes into the game with arguably the goal of the tournament from 35-yards out, tweeps have not seized talking about this particular goal since it was absolutely unexpected.



The game, however, ended 2-1 against Malawi, as they bowed out of the ongoing AFCON with dignity.



See how netizens described the goal





???????? Gabadinho Mhango has scored more goals in this AFCON tournament than the following players.



• Jordan Ayew

• Mohamed Salah

• Riyad Mahrez

• Nicholas Pepe

• Sadio Manè

• Sebastian Haller

• Kelechi Iheanacho #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #TeamMalawi pic.twitter.com/3juCKdsJWB — #AFCON2021 ✪ (@MickyJnr__) January 25, 2022

Goal of the tournament contender from Gabadinho Mhango and it's 1-0 to the flames #TeamMalawi #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/rpBIc6F1fC — Front Runner (@FrunSports) January 25, 2022

Senegal’s path to the #AFCON2021 final is; Mali/Equatorial Guinea and then Tunisia/Burkina Faso.



The Teranga Lions are the only team yet to concede in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/pKxn1HJRMH — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 25, 2022

Is this guy okay? So myopic to think it’s only minority MPs opposing the e-levy. Do these people live in a different country or what? ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/vFKArfrYCF — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) January 26, 2022

#JoySMS Ghana needs all of us to help her to grow. E-levy or not, Ghana needs help. Our economic numbers are not looking good. — Kwasi K (@kwasi_kissiedu) January 26, 2022

Hakimi scores back-to-back free-kicks at #AFCON2021



Mbappé has a message ???? pic.twitter.com/6xdFWR5BYK — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 25, 2022

Two red cards, three injuries, two goals.



Senegal and Cape Verde put it all on the line #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/1urDOwwPYr — GOAL (@goal) January 25, 2022

????️ Jose Mourinho:



“There will never be another Cristiano Ronaldo. I saw Maradona a couple of times. I never saw Pelé. But Cristiano is amazing. Like Zidane, there will never be another Cristiano.”



Happy Birthday to one of the Greatest Managers of All Time Jose Mourinho ???? pic.twitter.com/eritiE7JzN — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) January 26, 2022

Jose Mourinho about Cristiano Ronaldo:



Happy birthday to one of the all time great manager. pic.twitter.com/CtgnLtZonf — Total Ronnie (@TotalRonnie) January 26, 2022

Happy birthday to the boss! ????



Jose Mourinho turns 59 today! ???????????????? #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/akTfcK1rKB — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2022

E-levyThe E-Levy has crawled onto the streets of Twitter as tweeps expressed their varying views on the subject. Some support its approval, while some are bent on making sure it is not approved.See tweets belowHakimiMoroccan player Achraf Hakimi Mouh who plays as a right wing-back for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, won many hearts after his freekick booked a spot for the Moroccans in the quarter-finals in the ongoing AFCON 2021.See tweets belowCape VerdeThe Senegal football team has knocked out Cape Verde from the ongoing AFCON 2021 with a 2 - 0 win. Cape Verde got two red cards to reduce their numbers in the game. Netizens are praising the Lions of Teranga for beating the Blue Sharks.See tweets belowJose MourinhoFootball Coach Jose Mourinho is in the trends as he celebrates another milestone. Tweeps share their fondest memories of him as they extend good wishes to him.See how tweeps are celebrating him