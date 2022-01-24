What's trending today?

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The weekend is finally over after it brought many smiles and others disappointment. However, Ghanaians are happy with the turnout of Nigeria’s game against Tunisia and the turnout of events on daterush on Sunday.



We get to see all the stories that got tweeps talking.



#daterush



Tweeps did not spare the persons who made grammatical errors on daterush yesterday; some of the participants have been identified as not being able to express themselves freely in the English Language.



See tweets below





Yaa Danso: I'm a Leo.. I'm very difficult.. he should apologize again



Me: hwɛ ne jɔn#daterush pic.twitter.com/NqPN0OsREb — J e r r y ⭐️ (@Jerry_Ashinyo) January 23, 2022

As #daterush advert come... Let's go and watch Tunisia beat Nigeria basabasa ????????????????

Nigeria laugh Ghana saa only to be delivered to Ghana in next match pic.twitter.com/vDVVPpDVuk — Kamara ???? ???????? ???????? (@NaaKamara) January 23, 2022

How Ghanaians and Nigerians will be watching the Afcon from today???????????????? welcome to the club #TeamNigeria pic.twitter.com/YGfrzMXOGu — Khelvia Lanomo????????✨ (@KLanomo) January 23, 2022

Alexander Djiku averages 2.6 interceptions per game. The second most in Ligue 1, only Aurelien Tchouameni averages more (2.8)



Mohammed Salisu leads the English Premier League with an average of 2.5 interceptions per game



What I would do for this pairing for the Black Stars ???????????? pic.twitter.com/TpqVsvwDjo — ᴊᴏᴇʟ ʙᴏʀᴛᴇ ???? (@bbnj_live) January 22, 2022

Mohammed Salisu is the first player to make 50+ interceptions in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.



Mo reads minds. ???? pic.twitter.com/CY2teeHaDO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 22, 2022

Nothing to see here, just used the leftover supper eagles for my jollof ???????????????????????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/2gNAgVO2Nv — nana akua???? (@Naakua_) January 23, 2022

Femi Otedola after Super Eagles lost and he gets to keep the 250k dollars he promised them. pic.twitter.com/Y0GYt2HzRE — Alabi Bọ́lọ́rundúró Kwame ???????? (@the_Lawrenz) January 23, 2022

Live footage of the ????????Super Eagle ????????#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/QZtajmBbXI — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) January 23, 2022

Am I the only one seeing how fake this girl is? #lovia #DateRush pic.twitter.com/F0hcoqWIO5 — TRUTH (@_sekani_) January 23, 2022

Lovia is actually struggling with English or ebi joke#daterush pic.twitter.com/iInuRXSujl — COUNSELOR???? (@ShattaSarkodie) January 23, 2022

Elvis should have picked lovia and save us the stress. Now we have to listen to her another week. ???????????? #daterush pic.twitter.com/AZyel9I29y — TRUTH (@_sekani_) January 23, 2022

