What's trending today?

General News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The weekend is finally over after it brought many smiles and others disappointment. However, Ghanaians are happy with the turnout of Nigeria’s game against Tunisia and the turnout of events on daterush on Sunday.

We get to see all the stories that got tweeps talking.

#daterush

Tweeps did not spare the persons who made grammatical errors on daterush yesterday; some of the participants have been identified as not being able to express themselves freely in the English Language.

See tweets below






#TeamNigeria

Nigeria made the trends after joining its sister country, Ghana, to watch other countries progress in the ongoing AFCON 2021. The Super Eagles were knocked out by Tunisia on Sunday. The game ended 1-0 in favour of Tunisia and a red card for Nigeria. Ghanaians, however, did not spare Nigerians as they tuned the trolls to a totally different level.

See tweets below







Salisu

Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim, a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League Club Southampton, made it to the good books of netizens after setting a new EPL record with his outstanding display against Manchester City.

See how tweeps sang his praise






Eagle

The Super Eagles also made the trends as netizens tackled the symbol of the national football team and dragged the eagle on the streets of Twitter.

See tweets below







Lovia

Daterush participant, Lovia, who is said to have studied English at the University of Ghana, has been spotted for making grammatical errors and being unreal in the ongoing matchmaking show; some people are praying she leaves the show early enough, so they get to hear less of her.

See tweets below





