What's trending today?

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
From one misfortune to the other- Nima shootings and now Bogoso explosion. However, the sports world has not stopped talking despite a number of current sad trends.
We look at the sad trends and the not so sad ones that got people talking.
Bogoso
Ghana was thrown into a state of mourning when a truck transporting dynamites to a mining site was reportedly involved in an accident resulting in a massive explosion that occasioned the loss of lives and destruction to properties. Ghanaians have been talking and asking questions they are yet to find answers to.
See how Ghanaians expressed their grief
Tonight, Our thoughts and prayers are with our compatriots affected by the explosion near Bogoso. The state and its agencies will offer all the support possible. We also pray God consoles the families and heals the injured.— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) January 20, 2022
God heal the families of the lost souls ( may their souls RIP ) and the people of Bogoso #Bogosoexplosion— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 21, 2022
???????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????????!! ????????— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 21, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and all those impacted by the horrific explosion in Apeatse-Bogoso!!????#AKSC #Pray4Bogoso pic.twitter.com/pnsScv3tWh
Thomas Partey and Xhaka when they meet later in the day pic.twitter.com/UL95tJh8ly— Felloh (@_nguggi) January 20, 2022
*Barca sold Marc Cucurella just to keep Jordi Alba.— Trig (@Kharlerh) January 20, 2022
*Frenkie De Jong currently getting destroyed cause Busquets was one of our best midfielders in 2012
*Young lads are letting down by the old stupid mfs!????
Barca need more than Haaland! pic.twitter.com/h1Sr9iEFfA
Wembley ???? pic.twitter.com/2wd2tzKHVQ— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) January 20, 2022
Brilliant boys ???? #CarabaoCup #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/kOedI6q57J— May???? (@May26LFC) January 20, 2022