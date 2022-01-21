What's trending today?

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

From one misfortune to the other- Nima shootings and now Bogoso explosion. However, the sports world has not stopped talking despite a number of current sad trends.



We look at the sad trends and the not so sad ones that got people talking.





Bogoso



Ghana was thrown into a state of mourning when a truck transporting dynamites to a mining site was reportedly involved in an accident resulting in a massive explosion that occasioned the loss of lives and destruction to properties. Ghanaians have been talking and asking questions they are yet to find answers to.



See how Ghanaians expressed their grief





Tonight, Our thoughts and prayers are with our compatriots affected by the explosion near Bogoso. The state and its agencies will offer all the support possible. We also pray God consoles the families and heals the injured. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) January 20, 2022

God heal the families of the lost souls ( may their souls RIP ) and the people of Bogoso #Bogosoexplosion — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 21, 2022

???????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????????!! ????????



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and all those impacted by the horrific explosion in Apeatse-Bogoso!!????#AKSC #Pray4Bogoso pic.twitter.com/pnsScv3tWh — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 21, 2022

Thomas Partey and Xhaka when they meet later in the day pic.twitter.com/UL95tJh8ly — Felloh (@_nguggi) January 20, 2022

*Barca sold Marc Cucurella just to keep Jordi Alba.



*Frenkie De Jong currently getting destroyed cause Busquets was one of our best midfielders in 2012



*Young lads are letting down by the old stupid mfs!????



Barca need more than Haaland! pic.twitter.com/h1Sr9iEFfA — Trig (@Kharlerh) January 20, 2022

Thomas Partey

Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey who left Cameroon after Ghana was knocked out of the ongoing AFCON, got to London at noon for Arsenal's game against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Partey moved onto the pitch in the 74th minute and ended up with a red card. Netizens have been dragging him for carrying the AFCON spirit to London for the Arsenal game.

See how netizens dragged Partey

Alba

Jordi Alba is also trending for some possession lost during Barcelona's game against Athletic Club. Barcelona was eliminated from the Copa del Rey as they lost 3-2 to Athletic Club at San Mames on Thursday night. According to football lovers, Alba currently holds a world record for the most possession lost, 33, which he could have used to the team's advantage.

See tweets below

Jota

Diogo Jota is also in the trends after Arsenal's game against Liverpool. The Portuguese striker scored two trademark goals to help book the Reds a spot at Wembley. Jurgen Klopp has hailed Diogo Jota as "world-class" after the striker's stellar display in Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal.

See tweets below

#CarabaoCup

Football lovers have brought their excitement and disappointments to social media as Carabao Cup is still in session. Players have been dragged and praised in the ongoing game getting #CarabaoCup into the top trends. Liverpool is, however, scheduled to meet Chelsea FC next week at Wembley.

See tweets below