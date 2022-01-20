What’s trending today?

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Current happenings seem to be getting to Ghanaians, the defeat of the Black Stars, shootings at Nima, and other stories that got people asking numerous questions.
We take a look at the topics that got Ghanaians talking and trolling.
Ghana
Some Ghanaians have still not recovered from the disappointment the defeat of the Black Stars came with. Some are still amazed as to why an island whose name was barely known till the games began, kicked out Ghana at the Group stages.
See tweets below
Ghana Afcon highlights ????pic.twitter.com/dNIFSwRYkx— Yimzy (@YimzyAgain) January 19, 2022
After leaving Ghana in 2010— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 19, 2022
Al Ahli club sacked Milovan after 5 months.
Qatar sacked him after 4 months.
Thailand sacked him after their first group game in Asia Cup.
Algeria sacked him after just 2 games.
NO SERIOUS FOOTBALL COUNTRY/CLUB WILL KEEP MILOVAN FOR FIVE MONTHS! pic.twitter.com/D8gQ8n0prr
Mark Addo, Randy Abbey, and Salifu Zida company Ltd, producers of Umuofia Milo.— Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) January 18, 2022
Milo, not matry makw3. Milo, not made for the champions.
If randy abbey den Kurt call u make u no come ...adey beg u waa https://t.co/Tmm40z9rUK— efie nipa (@efienipa1) January 19, 2022
The amount of money each player go get if Ghana won against Comoros yesterday. Winning bonus keke but Lecturers are on strike ???? pic.twitter.com/zuaNgYqoYe— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) January 19, 2022
The nonsense is hearing them say it’s a young squad and we have a lot of debutants…. The entire squad of Comoros has never played any tournament before….. if you don’t have anything sensible to say just shut it— Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) January 19, 2022
Nima youth ????♂️???? pic.twitter.com/pe2r2VhCFi— MONTENEGRO☔️???? (@gehrich247) January 18, 2022
Nima is currently not a good place to raise your children.— Sharyf???? (@__Sharyf) January 19, 2022
This how the nima fight started ..part1 kasa ye mframa pic.twitter.com/NPLdZmWXCz— ... (@mynameis_kofi) January 19, 2022