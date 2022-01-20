What’s trending today?

You are here: HomeNews2022 01 20Article 1449328

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Current happenings seem to be getting to Ghanaians, the defeat of the Black Stars, shootings at Nima, and other stories that got people asking numerous questions.

We take a look at the topics that got Ghanaians talking and trolling.

Ghana

Some Ghanaians have still not recovered from the disappointment the defeat of the Black Stars came with. Some are still amazed as to why an island whose name was barely known till the games began, kicked out Ghana at the Group stages.

See tweets below






Randy Abbey

Executive Council Member of the GFA, Randy Abbey, is currently facing the wrath of agitated Ghanaian football lovers after Ghana’s defeat in the ongoing AFCON 2021. Some are blaming him and the current GFA Boss Kurt Okraku for collectively giving Ghana a coach that led the Ghana Black Stars to defeat.

See how Ghanaians unleashed fire on Abbey





Comoros

It does not look like Comoros is leaving the trends anytime soon, as people are still amazed at how such a small team from an island knocked out the much-touted Ghana Black Stars from the ongoing AFCON 2021.

See what people are saying about Comoros





Lakers

Lakers is in the trends after their game with Indiana Pacers, Lebron James, one of the team’s main players is currently the centre of tweets for some amazing shots during the game. Also, his dear friend Dwayne Wayde made an appearance to support him in the game. Netizens are currently celebrating his career rebound of 10,002. His bond with Dwayne, Russ, and his teammates is also on the lips of many

See tweets below







Nima

What happened to be an old brawl between two mafias resulted in a clash. The clash had people suffering injuries with two persons confirmed to have sustained gunshot wounds. Some netizens are saying Nima has never been safe area and are calling for peace and calm in the area.

See tweets below





